Matt Carthy to hold 'Stop the Vultures, Time to Protect Homes' meeting in Cavan tonight

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy will host a “Stop the Vultures! Time to Protect Homes” public meeting in the Hotel Kilmore in Cavan tonight, Thursday, April 18 at 8pm.



The Midlands Northwest MEP has been central to the campaign against the EU directive on non-performing loans which he says will strengthen the free rein giving to the banks and vulture funds and will force more families out of their homes. Ahead of the event in Cavan town Carthy spoke of the government’s lack of action on Ireland’s housing crisis.



“Sinn Féin is standing with communities and campaigning for policies that will benefit the Irish people and not the banks and vultures at the local, state and EU level.



“I’ve seen first-hand how this has affected families in the Cavan / Monaghan area. In Brussels we are fighting tooth and nail against a new proposal on mortgage loans, which would allow the banks to throw their customers to the wolves and give further free rein to the debt vultures across the EU. I encourage the people of County Cavan to join us this Thursday to hear our analysis on how we can resolve this issues and also to share their own views as to how we can deliver a change in housing policy at an EU and national level.”



Local Sinn Féin representatives Noel Connell and Geraldine Harten will also address the meeting.