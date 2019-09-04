Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

The Longford Leader, part of the Iconic group, is looking to recruit experienced and junior multimedia advertising sales executives.

PC Drain Cleaning, Cavan, requires a full-time operative.

A restaurant in the South Leitrim area requires a waiter/waitress for weekend and evening work.

Care Assistants are required for Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle.

A Construction Plant Fitter is required by McSharry Track, Four Mile House.

Leitrim Development Company is offering job seeking skills programme in The Depot, Dromahair.

A childminder is sought to look after a nine month old girl in the Cloone/Aughavas/Mohill area.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.