Cavan General Hospital Emergency Department upgrade required

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan, Niamh Smyth, says an upgrading of facilities is required for the Emergency Department in Cavan General Hospital.

Deputy Smyth said, “I have pressed with the Minister for Health the need for an upgrade to facilities for the Emergency Department at Cavan General Hospital.

“3,158 more visits to the Emergency Department at Cavan General Hospital took place in 2018 compared with figures from 2012.

“Our nearest comparable hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Droghdea, had a full upgrade of their Emergency Department facilities. With similar regional dynamics I am surprised the Minister and his Department do not see the value of investing in Cavan General Hospital.

“I understand the resuscitation area in the Emergency Department of Cavan General Hospital are set to be upgraded. I would urge the Minister, his Department, and the RCSI Hospital Group to continue to invest in our hospital and ensure improvements to the Emergency Department are on the agenda,” concluded Deputy Smyth.