Cuilcagh Boardwalk remains closed due to bad weather

A wooden boardwalk covering 1.6km of Cuilcagh Mountain has been hailed as the local equivalent to the “Great Wall.”
The public are being advised to avoid the Cuilcagh Boardwalk due to adverse weather conditions in the area.
The PSNI have linked to Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark's Facebook page, which says: "Just a reminder that given the forecasted weather conditions, we advise people not to visit the Cuilcagh Boardwalk." The area, as with much of the rest of Fermanagh and beyond, has been dealing with adverse weather all weekend, with heavy rainfall prompting spot flooding in parts.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.