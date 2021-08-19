19/08/2021

Historical talk on St Patrick's College, Cavan this evening

St Patrick's College, Cavan

Tonight, Thursday, August 19, at 7.30pm, Leitrim man Monsignor Liam Kelly, who has strong family links with Kiltubrid and Aughawillan and was a cousin of the late John McGahern, will give an interesting talk via Zoom on “The First President of St. Patrick’s College, Cavan, Dr. Bernard Finegan (1837-1887).

Over the years many young men from the Kilmore diocesan parishes in Leitrim received their secondary education in St. Patrick’s College, also known as “St. Pats.”

Monsignor Kelly’s talk is a National Heritage Week event that will mark the 150th anniversary of the laying of the foundation stone of St. Patrick’s College on 23 May 1871.

All who would like to link into Monsignor Liam’s talk should email the Pastoral Centre in Cavan – pastoralcentre@kilmorediocese.ie, and they will send the talk’s Zoom link to them.

