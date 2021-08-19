Temporary road closures in place in Carrick-on-Shannon until August 29
A number of temporary road closures come into effect in Carrick-on-Shannon today and will run through to Sunday, August 29.
According to a post from Leitrim County Council the closures are to facilitate ongoing public realm works.
The areas affected are the Quay Road and Summerhill parts of the town. See below the following graphic for full details of the closures and alternate routes.
1. L3413 (Summerhill, Carrick on Shannon) - from the Junction with R208-1 (Kelly’s corner on the Dublin Road) to a point 70m North of this junction on the L3413.
Two-way traffic will be permitted for the duration of proposed closure period to allow access for residents and businesses on the L3413, with the access from the eastern end (Hospital End) of this Local Road.
The alternative route: Traffic will be diverted Via the Old Dublin Road to the Shannon Roundabout on the N4 and then east along L3412-1 (Circular Road) and then North along L3412-2 where they can access Summerhill.
2. L3399-2 (Quay Road) from the junction of the L 3399-1 (St. George’s Terrace) to the junction with the L3399-4 (The Quays).
Local access will be maintained for residents living along this section of Quay Road and arrangements will be made to facilitate deliveries to businesses. Two-way traffic will be permitted along this section of Quay Road for the duration of this proposed closure period.
The alternative route: Traffic will be diverted Via L3399-4 (The Quays) onto the N4 to the Shannon Roundabout and then North onto the Old Dublin Road and east along Main Street to the Town Clock Junction where they can access St. George’s Terrace.