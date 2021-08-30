Man's body removed from river in Cavan
Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances after the body of a man was removed from a waterway in Co Cavan at the weekend.
The man, aged in his 50s, was taken from the River Erne in Belturbet shortly after 4pm on Saturday afternoon, August 28.
His body was removed to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.
