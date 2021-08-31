Mannok invests €2.1m in border cement plant

Mannok has invested a further €2.1 million in its cement bagging facilities along the Cavan Fermanagh border with the acquisition of state-of-the-art technology which will double the output capacity of the company’s weatherproof bagged cement product range.

German brand, Haver & Boecker, were contracted to design and manufacture a new spout bag filling system for packing powdery products in weatherproof bags and a new automatic film reel changer, designed to run at 1,200 bags per hour The new machinery has been fully integrated into Mannok’s existing line in order to expand the packing capacity.

Installation of the industry-leading technology was completed in Q2 of this year after eight weeks of installation and is now in production. The latest phase of investment will give Mannok the capacity to bag c50 tonnes of cement in weatherproof bags per hour. This is in addition to a similar packing capacity for traditional paper bags.



Clean filling, coupled with the packaging’s tear-resistance, means waste is minimised and ensures a clean working atmosphere, and thus high protection for operating personnel.

The latest acquisition sees the company’s overall investment in its cement bagging facilities over the past three years reach more than €5m, following an initial multi-million euro investment in 2018, when the installation of Mannok’s first weatherproof bagging line enabled the successful launch of its extended bagged cement range.

Despite the twin challenges of Brexit and Covid-19, the demand for Mannok’s popular bagged cement products remains high on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Mannok Chief Executive Officer, Liam McCaffrey, said: “This is a major investment in our cement operations which completes the second phase of our investment in our weatherproof bagging line, upgrading it from a single to a double bagging line, with a significant increase in output capacity.

"Our initial investment to bring our weatherproof PE bags to the market was in response to demand from GB-based merchants and we later introduced the bags to the Irish market, where the response was equally positive.

"We’ve seen customers moving to the weatherproof bags because they’re a cleaner solution which helps reduce product waste and ensure healthier, dust-free surroundings.

"The packaging also offers greater flexibility, allowing outdoor storage without concern about weather conditions, thanks to the tear-resistant and easy-handling waterproof bags.

"The success of the bags in both UK and Irish markets gave us the impetus to invest further in order to increase our output and, despite the challenges presented by Covid-19 and Brexit, we have followed through with our investment plan, demonstrating our commitment to continued growth on both sides of the Irish Sea and placing us in a strong position for the new post-Brexit landscape,” he said.