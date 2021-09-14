Cuilcagh Boardwalk to close for maintenance next week

Cuilcagh Boardwalk
The Cuilcagh Boardwalk will close for three days from Tuesday (September 21 to Friday September 24 next week.
The walk, located within the Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark, has proven popular in recent years.
The park straddles border areas in Cavan and Fermanagh.
Other sites within the park will remain open over this time.
Anyone who had planned to walk the attraction next week ar asked to re-schedule.
Management has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
