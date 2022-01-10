Prison visits suspended due to spread of Omicron variant

Loughan House Open Prison Blacklion
All physical family visits to Castlerea Prison in Roscommon and Loughan House in Cavan have been suspended from today (January 10) until at least Monday January 24.
The Irish Prison Service says visits at prisons nationwide from January 10 - 24 are now cancelled.
Video visits will continue to operate as normal during this period and prisoners will be entitled to receive one video visit per week.
The Irish Prison Service says it's aware of the importance of visits to prisoners and their families. It also clarified "Any person who has at this stage booked a visit should note that they will not be facilitated with access to the prison and no further bookings will be available at this time."
The IPS said the restriction will be reviewed before the end of the 14-day suspension period, with any extension (or removal) of those restrictions being based on infection control advice at the time.
