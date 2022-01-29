Man due in court today over Arva drug bust

Special Criminal Court
A man has been charged in relation to the cash, suspected cannabis herb, cannabis plants and illegal cigarettes seized Arva Co Cavan January 25, 2022.
The man in his 40s who was arrested in relation to the seizure of €25,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb along with €42,500 in cash and £8,000 in sterling and a significant quantity of illegal cigarettes, following the search of a house in Arva, Co Cavan on 25th January 2022 was charged last night (Friday, January 28)
He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, Saturday 29th January 2022.
