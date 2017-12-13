Bus Éireann has released its Christmas/New Year service schedule

Bus Éireann today announced its timetables for the Christmas and New Year period, with some extra services over the festive season.

Buses will run each day across the Christmas holiday period - apart from December 25 - with services operating standard timetables with some exceptions.

Additional late night services

Late night services in the East include Nightrider services from Dublin to Balbriggan, Drogheda, Naas, Newbridge, Sallins and Clane over the Christmas period. A 24 hour service will also operate on Route 109A: Kells-Navan-Dunshaughlin- Ratoath-Ashbourne-Dublin Airport-Dublin City Centre.

In Cork, additional late night services will operate this weekend (Friday and Saturday) and next weekend December 22 and 23rd.

These special Christmas services will depart each night at 01.00, 02.00 and 03.00 from St. Patrick Street, Cork City to Douglas, Carrigaline, Ballingcollig, Blarney and Midleton and regular day fares apply.

Christmas Holiday Week

On Christmas Eve, all city and commuter/rural services nationwide will operate up until approximately 9pm. There will be no services on Christmas Day.

City and commuter services will operate to a Sunday timetable on both Bank Holidays of December 26th and January 1st, while a full timetable schedule will operate from January 27 to 30th.

Full details of City, Town, Commuter and Rural Services can be found at www.buseireann.ie/Christmas.

Discounts of up to 30% are available on single journeys through use of Leap Card.

Expressway inter-city services will operate every day, except for Christmas Day, and customers are advised to check www.expressway.iefor the full details of the modified times.

Eurolines cross channel services will not operate on 24, 25, 26 or 31 December 2017. See www.eurolines.ie