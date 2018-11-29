Postal dates for Christmas letters and parcels

Don't get caught out when it comes to posting your Christmas presents and cards this year.



Republic of Ireland

The last dates for posting standard post letters and parcels to addresses in the Republic of Ireland is December 20. The same date applies for items sent by Registered Post. The final date for Express Post is December 21, 2018.



Northern Ireland

The last day for posting standard post letters and parcels to Northern Ireland is December 19,2018. The same deadline applied to anything sent by Registered Post.

For those using the Express Post service, the final date for deliveries to Northern Ireland is December 20, 2018.



Great Britain

The final date for standard post letters and parcels to Great Britain is December 18, 2018.

Items sent for Christmas by Registered Post must be sent by December 19, 2018 and the same deadline applies for items sent by Express Post or the International Courier Service.



Europe

Those posting items to Europe will have to keep the following dates in mind. The final day for posting Christmas standard post letters is December 18, 2018. If you are sending parcels and want them there in time for Christmas, you must have then sent by December 12, 2018.

Anything sent by Registered Post must be sent by December 18 and Express Post deliveries to Europe must be mad by December 17, 2018. Anything sent by the International Courier Service must be sent by December 18, 2018.

USA

If you are planning on sending cards or parcels to the USA please ensure you do so by the following dates.

Standard Post Letters must be sent by December 10,2018. Parcels must be sent by December 7. The same deadline also applies for items sent by Registered Post.

Express Post items must be sent by December 12, 2018 and anything via the International Courier Service must be posted by December 18, 2018.

Rest of the World

If you are posting to other parts of the world outside of Europe or the USA please ensure you don't miss the following postal dates.

Standard post letters and parcels must be sent by December 7, 2018 to make it in time for Christmas. Registered Post items must be sent by December 7, 2018 while Express Post parcels must be sent by December 10, 2018. Anything sent by the International Courier Service must be sent by December 17.