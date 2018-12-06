Show your support and shop local this festive season

The Small Firms Association (SFA) has called on shoppers across the country to support small businesses in their communities.

SFA Director, Sven Spollen-Behrens, stated: “Our strong economy and rising employment rates across the country will raise consumer spirits and enable greater spending power over this year’s busy Christmas shopping period.

“If each adult spent just €20 extra in small businesses this Christmas, this would amount to an injection of over €73 million for small Irish firms and would have a huge, positive impact on local jobs and the vibrancy of town and village centres.

“Small business must take every opportunity to offer the widest possible range of goods at the most competitive prices if they are to attract as many Christmas shoppers as possible.

“Today’s shoppers are very value-conscious and there are great deals to be had in small businesses around the country.

“Retail employs more people in Ireland than any other sector of the economy. Consumers should think about this when making their Christmas shopping decisions, as this time of year is make or break for many small retailers.

“We are calling on consumers to shop locally in small businesses and buy Irish products. This way, shoppers, businesses and communities can all feel the Christmas cheer,” the SFA Director said in conclusion.