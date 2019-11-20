#Christmas2019

WHAT'S COOKING?: The best honey-glazed ham recipe

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

WHAT'S COOKING?: The best honey-glazed ham recipe

Nothing beats the perfect honey-glazed Christmas ham.

Ingredients
1 whole ham
1-2 carrots, chopped
1-2 sticks of celery, chopped
1 onion, halved
1 tablesp. peppercorns
1 bay leaf
2 teasp. mustard
3 tablesp. clear honey
Rind of 1 orange, coarsely grated
1 tablesp. brown sugar

Cranberry Sauce

1 packet x 325g cranberries
225g sugar
125ml water
Simmer the lot together for 5-10 minutes.

Method

  1. Place the ham, vegetables, peppercorns and bay leaf in a large saucepan.  Cover with cold water. 
  2. Place a lid on the pan, bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for approx. three hours. 
  3. When the ham is cooked the skin will peel off easily.  Remove the joint from the saucepan and place on a roasting tin. 
  4. Using a sharp knife remove all the skin and score the fat into diamonds.  Spread it with the mustard, honey, orange rind and sugar. 
  5. Bake the ham at Gas Mark 6, 200C (400F) for about 30 minutes until golden brown. Delicious served with cranberry sauce.