#Christmas2019
WHAT'S COOKING?: The best honey-glazed ham recipe
Nothing beats the perfect honey-glazed Christmas ham.
Ingredients
1 whole ham
1-2 carrots, chopped
1-2 sticks of celery, chopped
1 onion, halved
1 tablesp. peppercorns
1 bay leaf
2 teasp. mustard
3 tablesp. clear honey
Rind of 1 orange, coarsely grated
1 tablesp. brown sugar
Cranberry Sauce
1 packet x 325g cranberries
225g sugar
125ml water
Simmer the lot together for 5-10 minutes.
Method
- Place the ham, vegetables, peppercorns and bay leaf in a large saucepan. Cover with cold water.
- Place a lid on the pan, bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for approx. three hours.
- When the ham is cooked the skin will peel off easily. Remove the joint from the saucepan and place on a roasting tin.
- Using a sharp knife remove all the skin and score the fat into diamonds. Spread it with the mustard, honey, orange rind and sugar.
- Bake the ham at Gas Mark 6, 200C (400F) for about 30 minutes until golden brown. Delicious served with cranberry sauce.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on