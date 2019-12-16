Shannon Erne waterway closures over the festive period

Locks

Waterways Ireland wishes to advise masters and owners of vessels that all 16 locks on the Shannon-Erne Waterway will be out of service from Monday, 23rd December, 2019 to 1st January, 2020 inclusive. No lock passage by boat will be possible during this period. Normal service will resume at 9am on Thursday, 2nd January 2020.

Service Blocks

The Service Blocks at Aghalane and Haughton's Shore are closed and shall reopen Sunday, 15th March, 2020. The Service Blocks at Ballyconnell, Ballinamore, Keshcarrigan and Leitrim shall remain open.

Trails

All associated land based and water based Blueway Trails shall remain open.

Further information may be had during normal business hours by contacting Waterways Ireland's Carrick-on-Shannon office at 071 9650562.