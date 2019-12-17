Leitrim County Council opening hours over Christmas and New Year.

The offices of Leitrim County Council including Motor Tax and the Cash Office will close on Monday 23rd December, 2019 at 4 pm and will re-open on Monday 30th December, 2019 at normal opening times (unless weather conditions require an earlier opening date).

Please note that Motor Tax and the Cash Office will close at 1pm on Tuesday 31st December, 2019. The offices will be closed on Wednesday 1st January, 2020 and all offices will re-open at normal opening times on Thursday 2nd January, 2020.

LEITRIM COUNTY LIBRARY SERVICE CHRISTMAS OPENING HOURS

Ballinamore and Local Studies Libraries, Carrick-on-Shannon Library and Manorhamilton Library will close on Saturday 21st December 2019 at 2pm and will reopen on Tuesday 31st December 2019 at 10am.

Mohill and Drumshanbo Libraries will close on Saturday 21st December 2019 at 14:00 and will reopen Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 10am.

Carrigallen and Dromahair Libraries will close on Friday 20th December 2019 at 5pm and will reopen on Tuesday 31st December 2019 at 11:30am.

Kinlough Library will be closed on Monday 23rd December 2019 and will reopen Monday 30th December 2019. Kiltyclogher Library will be closed on Wednesday 25th December 2019 and Wednesday 1st January 2020 and will reopen Wednesday 8th January 2020.

LEITRIM COUNTY COUNCIL MANORHAMILTON AND MOHILL CIVIC AMENITY SITES – OPENING HOURS CHRISTMAS 2019

- Saturday 28th December 2019 9am – 1pm & 2pm – 5pm

- Friday 3rd January, 2020 11am – 2pm & 3pm – 6pm

- Saturday 4th January, 2020 9am - 1pm & 2pm – 5pm

Further queries on Leitrim County Council’s recycling and other facilities can be obtained by calling our Environmental Hotline 1890 205 205



Christmas Tree Recycling will be available at these Centres on the following dates only:

3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th & 18th January 2020



TO AVOID PROSECUTION - PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE TREES OUTSIDE THE GATES WHEN CENTRE IS CLOSED