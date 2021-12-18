Search

18 Dec 2021

IMPORTANT: Last dates for posting Chritstmas cards

christmas cards

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

An Post said that it expects to handle over six million parcels and letters daily over the coming days, as it announces key cutoff dates for Christmas post.

According to An Post, their national network handles approximately two million post items each day, with this figure tripling to six million as Christmas approaches.

Do you hate getting Covid tests? Here's 5 tips to make the process easier

Key dates have also been flagged by An Post to ensure any post arrives before Christmas, with today Saturday 18 December being the last day for letters to European countries other than Great Britain.

An Post have said that there will be a full national post collection and delivery service this Saturday, with post offices set to remain open until 5:30 to facilitate people sending last-minute Christmas presents.

Monday 20 December will be the last day for sending cards and parcels to the UK.

The final cutoff date is Thursday 23 December for cards and packages going to Irish addresses.

An Post have also reminded people sending post this Christmas to ensure that their packages are secure, that they check the address is legible and to include the senders name and address in the top-left hand corner of the item.

Expect the unexpected as Aughnasheelin Club Championship motion finds favour with Leitrim club delegates

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media