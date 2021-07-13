Delta varient now accounts for 80% of Irish cases

The Department of Health has confirmed 589 new cases of Covid-19.

The number of people in hospital with the disease is 62, of whom 17 are in ICU, one more than yesterday.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: "Scientific evidence shows that Delta is a much more transmissible variant of Covid-19, now accounting for 80% of the cases reported in Ireland.

"This is a challenge that is facing all of Europe, but we know that the basic public health measures still work against this variant.

"Please continue to avoid crowds, wear a mask, manage your contacts, keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and if indoors, ensure that the room is well ventilated."

Dr Glynn added: "We are asking anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 to work with our contact tracers to identify all of your close contacts so they, their families and colleagues can be protected.

"If you know you are a close contact of someone with Covid-19, or if you have any symptoms, stay at home and organise a free test as soon as possible."

Elsewhere, a million EU Digital Covid Certificates are being issued by email to people who were fully vaccinated at a Health Service Executive vaccination centre.

The official number of people who have died after contracting the virus currently stands at 5,006, and some 278,000 cases of infection have been recorded in the country.