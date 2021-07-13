Leitrim councillor feels "attacked" by mistake recorded in minutes

For years the proposing and seconding of minutes at Leitrim County Council meetings were just a formality, something to be ticked off before the real items were discussed.

But this has changed dramatically, and now discussion on the minutes can take up to half an hour, or more of an already packed council agenda.



Independent Cllr Des Guckian is unhappy about the recording of his motion from a March meeting in the minutes. He says it was recorded “inaccurately” and this “misrepresents” his motion. This month he called on Kieran Brett Administrative Officer to correct the record “otherwise it is an attack on me.”



Kieran Brett, Mary Quinn and Chief Executive Lar Power contributed to the debate and outlined the council's position. As the motion had been proposed, seconded and adopted by the councillors; the executive cannot amend or change the resolution.



Cllr Padraig Fallon suggested the councillors have a meeting with council executives to refresh everyone on how minutes are recorded and the procedure involved.Cllr Guckian said this was not a standalone mistake and is one of “six or more major mistakes.”



Mary Quinn said the minutes are not a record of the discussion but a record of the decisions taken.

Cllr Guckian called for meetings to be recorded in full and Cllr Brendan Barry supported this idea.



Chief Executive Lar Power was not happy with “aspersions” being cast on council staff, he said there are other avenues open to Cllr Guckian and said “this should stop now, enough is enough.”

Cllr Guckian felt Mr Power's words were an “attack on me.” And he stated “I'm going to go my way” indicating he would involve outside sources into the debacle.