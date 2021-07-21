Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Another Leitrim business forced to close doors after staff member contracts Covid

The Leitrim Inn & Blueway Lodge in Leitrim Village has closed temporarily following confirmation that a staff member has contracted Covid.

In a facebook post it outlined "The Leitrim Inn & Blueway Lodge have made the decision to close down for at least 2 days due to a staff member testing positive for Covid this morning.

"During the next 2 days all staff members will get tested along with a deep clean & Covid fogging of the premises.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience however we have a responsibility to our staff, customers and families to try curb the surge in our community. We will update here when we feel it is safe to reopen. In the meantime stay safe & well!"

This follows on from the weekend closure by McHugh's bar in Carrick-on-Shannon who have since re-opened following the testing of all staff.

The Stop 'N' Shop Smoothie And Juice Bar in Carrick-on-Shannon has also temporarily closed it's doors following a positive Covid test by a staff member.

In a Facebook post the owners said "Unfortunately we will be closed until further notice due to Covid-19. A staff member has tested positive and we will follow the guidelines to ensure everyone is kept safe. As we work in a very small environment our doors will be closed until everyone is safe and well to return to work. Thank you so much for the ongoing support."

Meanwhile the HSE has also confirmed that in a seven day period from July 13 to July 19 inclusive, which includes two days when the centre was closed, 363 people attended for a test at the Leitrim Test centre in Carrick-on-Shannon. This number varied from day to day with the lowest at 47 and the highest at 114 (which is the latest daily figure ).

From July 1 to July 18 Leitrim and West Cavan recorded 65 cases of Covid while the North West region comprising of Leitrim/West Cavan, Donegal and Sligo had 1,521 confirmed cases.

