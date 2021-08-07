Covid infection figures continue to rise

A further 1,828 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified to the Department of Health.
According to the latest figures, 198 people are currently being treated for Covid in hospital who have tested positive for the virus, a rise of nine overnight.
33 patients are being treated in ICU.
