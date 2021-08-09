PUP payments are set to change over the coming weeks

A number of changes are coming down the line for those who are still in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Those who are in the highest payment band of the scheme will experience a gradual decrease in their monthly outcome as the government plans to phase out the PUP entirely by February, 2022.

According to the Irish Mirror, at that point, anyone who remains on the books will be paid €203 a week and will be switched over to the Job Seekers Allowance through the normal application process already in place.

The public has been reassured that when each payment is phased out, and you’re expected to switch to Job Seekers, you will be notified.

From September 7, if you are getting the Covid-19 PUP at a rate of €350 per week, this will change to €300 on September 14, €250 in mid-November, and then in early February 2022, your weekly amount will be down to €203.