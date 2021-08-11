11/08/2021

1,200 vaccinated at walk-in clinics across region last weekend

Registration to open for vaccinations for 12-15 age group on Thursday

Covid-19 vaccinations will begin at St Columbcille Village

Reporter:

news reporter

An estimated 1,200 people were vaccinated at a number of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics held across the West and North West over the weekend.

The walk-in clinics offered people a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Numbers were down on figures who availed for vaccinations at clinics held a week previously however this is unsurprising considering the levels of vaccinations being carried out at major vaccination centres in the last few weeks.

The August Bank Holiday weekend was the first time that a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic was held in Leitrim with 340 people vaccinated in just six hours on Bank Holiday Monday. The latest clinic saw a further 90 vaccinated between 9am and 5pm on Sunday, August 8.

Frank Harburn, Saolta General Manager for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said, “We estimate that just over 1200 people were vaccinated at the walk-in clinics in our region this weekend, based on provisional data.”

Mr Harburn also noted that “Online registration is now open for anyone aged 16 and over to get their vaccine by going to www.hse.ie.

“I would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet received their vaccine, to do so as soon as possible to have the best protection against Covid-19 including against the Delta variant.

“At the moment we are able to offer a vaccination appointment within a number of days of registration.”
online registration for vaccination of 12-15-year-olds.”

The Saolta General Manager continued noting that: “In addition the HSE will be opening online registration for 12-15 year olds later this week.

The portal is expected to open on Thursday, August 12 with the first vaccinations of this age group expected to be offered nationally over the weekend.

Mr Harburn acknowledged that parents, guardians and children may have questions about the process.

“There is lots of information on the HSE website including ‘Deciding on Covid-19 vaccination for 12 to 15 year olds’ at this link: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/deciding-on-vaccination-for-12-to-15-year-olds/ ,” he pointed out in response.

