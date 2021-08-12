12-15 year-olds can register for Covid-19 vaccinations from today

Parents and guardians of children between the ages of 12 and 15 will be able to register for the Covid-19 vaccination from today, Thursday.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said on Wednesday evening: "From tomorrow, registration for the COVID-19 vaccine programme opens for young people aged between 12 and 15 years of age. "

Children will be vaccinated with mRNA vaccines, either Pfizer or Moderna, and each child will require two doses over three to four weeks.

They will also need the consent of one parent or guardian.

HSE’s Director of Public Health Dr Lucy Jessop said that a strong uptake of the vaccine is expected and that the first vaccines for those in this age cohort are expected to be administered this weekend.

It is important for parents and children to look at up-to-date information on vaccines before choosing to be vaccinated, but she added that there had been no additional safety concerns reported where these vaccines had been used among 12 to 15-year-olds.

She said that most children in this age group recover well from Covid-19.

However, she also pointed out that some require admission to hospital or to intensive care. In this age group, they can develop Long Covid or develop a rare multi-system inflammatory condition, if they contact Covid-19.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that while children between the ages of 12-15 will be offered an mRna vaccine, it will not be a requirement to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend school come the Autumn.