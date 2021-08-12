12/08/2021

Search our Archive

12-15 year-olds can register for Covid-19 vaccinations from today

A Guardian or parent must give consent

12-15 year-olds can register for Covid-19 vaccinations from tomorrow

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Parents and guardians of children between the ages of 12 and 15 will be able to register for the Covid-19 vaccination from today, Thursday.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said on Wednesday evening: "From tomorrow, registration for the COVID-19 vaccine programme opens for young people aged between 12 and 15 years of age. "

Children will be vaccinated with mRNA vaccines, either Pfizer or Moderna, and each child will require two doses over three to four weeks.

They will also need the consent of one parent or guardian. 

HSE’s Director of Public Health Dr Lucy Jessop said that a strong uptake of the vaccine is expected and that the first vaccines for those in this age cohort are expected to be administered this weekend.

It is important for parents and children to look at up-to-date information on vaccines before choosing to be vaccinated, but she added that there had been no additional safety concerns reported where these vaccines had been used among 12 to 15-year-olds.

She said  that most children in this age group recover well from Covid-19.

However, she also pointed out that  some require admission to hospital or to intensive care. In this age group, they can develop Long Covid or develop a rare multi-system inflammatory condition, if they contact Covid-19.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that while children between the ages of 12-15 will be offered an mRna vaccine, it will not be a requirement to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend school come the Autumn.

Take note: Bathing prohibited on two Sligo beaches

Status Yellow wind warning in place for Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal today

Most Popular

Floods cause chaos across Leitrim

The clean-up underway in Skerry Rynn's pub and shop in Ballinaglera and (inset), the high-water line under the window sill at the front door of the pub Pictures: Gerry Faughnan

Floods cause chaos across Leitrim

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media