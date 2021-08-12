Take note: Bathing prohibited on two Sligo beaches

Bathing prhibited at two Sligo beaches
If you are hoping to hit the beach this week take note of two beaches to avoidin the region.
Sligo County Council has announced that bathing is prohibited at Enniscrone and Mullaghmore beaches.
Bathing water monitoring was carried out on Monday at County Sligo’s five bathing water beaches.
Microbiological analysis on the sample taken at Enniscrone and Mullaghmore beaches were non-compliant with Bathing Water Regulations with high levels of Intestinal Enterococci having been present in the samples.
A Bathing Water Prohibition Notice was erected at the beaches on Wednesday, August 11 and remains in place until it is proven that there is no risk to bathers.
