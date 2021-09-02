Leitrim's vaccination rate revealed

Vaccination rates in Ireland
Counties with the lowest vaccine uptake have some of the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country according to new figures released.
Monaghan and Donegal, who currently have the highest incidence rate of covid cases also have the lowest uptake of the vaccination.
Overall Ireland has the second highest vaccination uptake rate in the EU – bettered only by Malta.
Leitrim has a vaccination rate of 92.9% and are midtable coming in around 13th in the country.
Sligo is ahead of Leitrim with 95.8 and Roscommon is also high with 93.4.
Cavan and Longford are 88.6 and 88.5 and Donegal is has the second lowest uptake at 83.5.
Waterford has the highest uptake in vaccine among adults 98.5 while Monagahan has the lowest at 81.9.
