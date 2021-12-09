Search

09 Dec 2021

Over 4,000 new Covid cases including six cases of Omicron variant

Health chief in warning over Delta variant vaccine protection

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,022 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Department of Health can confirm that five additional cases of the Omicron variant have been detected, bringing to six the total number of cases that have been identified following whole genome sequencing.

As of 8am today, 530 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 115 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "There are now six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Ireland. A number of other probable cases are under investigation. Although this is a new variant, our early understanding gives us confidence that a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine will offer good protection against Omicron and Delta infection.

"Our current wave of disease continues to be driven by the Delta variant of COVID-19. We know that the public health measures we are so familiar with will break the chains of transmission of Delta, and we are confident they will work on Omicron.

"Please continue to layer up on the public health advice by getting vaccinated and boosted, reducing contacts, wearing masks, keeping distance, opening windows and cleaning hands regularly.

"It is heartening to see the large numbers of people who attended walk-in vaccination centres today to receive their COVID-19 booster dose as soon as it became available to them.

"If you are eligible for a booster dose, then please do not wait until after Christmas to receive it. You will begin to receive the benefit of your booster protection within seven days of receiving your third dose. This means that anybody who receives their booster vaccine this week or next can be confident in the protection the booster will offer as we move closer to the Christmas period.

"If you are yet to receive a primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine, please make arrangements to do so. The HSE will be very happy to see you. If you have any concerns about receiving your COVID-19 vaccine, I encourage you to engage with the trusted health advice available on www.hse.ie, and with your own clinician.”


Ends

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media