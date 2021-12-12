Four new cases of Omicron with 4,667 Covid cases reported today

Four new cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant strain detected
The Department of Health has confirmed 4,667 new cases of Covid-19.
There are 504 people in hospital, up 23 since yesterday, of whom 109 are in ICU, down two.
The department also said that four additional cases of Omicron variant have been detected, bringing to 10 the total number of cases that have been identified following whole genome sequencing.
Another five confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.
