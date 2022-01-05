Search

05 Jan 2022

Leitrim PUP and Enhance Illness Benefit claimants increases

Find out what documents you need to apply

Leitrim PUP and Enhance Illness Benefit claimants increases

File Photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

This week the Department of Social Protection issued weekly payments valued at €16.66 million to 66,905 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. 

This represents an increase of 9,302 on the number of people in receipt of the payment on 21st December last. These figures are in addition to the 164,626 people who were on the Live Register at the end of November. 

All COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments was paid into recipients’ bank accounts or at their post office on Tuesday, 4th January, 2022.  There are 370 people in Leitrim claiming PUP payments and increase of over 100 from the previous week.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service Activities (12,717) and is followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (10,832) and Administrative and Support Service activities (7,520).  

Separately, there were 14,439 people in receipt of the Enhanced Illness Benefit today. 1,383 of those are living in Leitrim, this figure has increased by over 100 people in one week. Those aged 35-44 make up the largest amount of claimants.

Minister Humphreys last week announced that the Department has expanded the range of documentation customers can use to apply for the Enhanced Illness Benefit.

To avail of Enhanced Illness Benefit, depending on your circumstances, the Department of Social Protection will accept:

 

1.    Text message from the HSE that you are a close contact.

 

2.    Text message from the HSE that you have a positive PCR.

 

3.    Certification from your GP that you have symptoms of Covid-19 and/or are a probable source of infection.

 

4.    Confirmation from the HSE that you have ordered an antigen test.

Leitrim hotel to remain closed until February as Irish Covid-19 cases continue to rise

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media