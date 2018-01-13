Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, January 13, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Arthur Enda McBride, Dromahair, Leitrim / Carrickmacross, Monaghan



The death has occured of Arthur Enda McBride of Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and late of Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 11.15am. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. House private please.

Elizabeth (Lila) Delamere (née Cunningham), Forest View, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Monday evening from 5pm until 6.30pm arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Ted (Timothy) Brennan, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim / Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Ted (Timothy) Brennan, Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Lisserdrea, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Melbourne, Australia and Watford, England, peacefully at his home on Tuesday, 9th January, 2018. Predeceased by his cherished wife Josie, daughter Fionula and bother John P, Sydney. Forever loved by his daughter Maureen, Boyle and son Kevin, Doncaster, daughter-in-law Adele and sons-in-law John Carty and Paul Gallagher. Big Grandad always to Maggie and James Carty, Maria and Matthew Brennan and Ciarán and Bridget Gallagher. Deeply missed by his sisters Bridie McGuire, Melbourne and Marion Costelloe, Sydney, brothers Tom, Watford, Jim, Lisserdrea and Mick, Auckland, also all his friends, nieces and nephews in Ireland, UK and Australia.

Mass in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, at 1pm on Saturday, 13th January and burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery, Glencar. Family flowers only. Donations to Our Lady’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Eileen Brady, Strokestown / Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Eileen Brady (née Cox), 6 Park Court, Elphin Street, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Rockfield, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon at Roscommon University Hospital on Wednesday, 10th January, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son-in-law Johnny Duke. Much loved mother of Tom, Marion, Johnny, Geraldine, Lilly and Aidan. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral on Saturday at 11.30am at Strokestown Parish Church. Burial afterwards in Kiltrustan Cemetery.

Rose Gallagher (née Maguire), Lucan, Co. Dublin / Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan

Gallagher (nee Maguire), Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan, on January 6th. 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of all the wonderful staff at the Curragh Ward, Naas Hospital, Rose, beloved wife of the late Frank and dear mother of Pauline, Patricia, Joan, Gerard and the late John, devoted grandmother of Joe, Eva, Tom, Laura, Cathal and Evan. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, sister Patricia, sons-in-law J.P. and Tommy, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral at St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Saturday morning after 10.00 o’c Mass to Esker Cemetery, Lucan.

Harry Wynne, Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday 30th of December. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester). Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo on Saturday 20th at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.