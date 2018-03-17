Leitrim deaths - Saturday, March 17, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Teresa Walsh (née O'Brien), Westport, Co. Mayo / Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Teresa Walsh, Forkfield, Ayle, Westport in her 92nd year on Thursday, 15th March, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Teresa will be sadly missed by her sons Aidan and Tom, daughters Mary Heraty (Dooncastle, Westport) Breege Joyce (Naas), sister Anita Maguire (Gorey, Wexford), brothers Mannix O'Brien (Glencar, Sligo), Malachy O'Brien (Tarmonbarry, Longford), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Funeral Mass today, Saturday, March 17, at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Aughagower with burial afterwards in Aughagower Cemetery.

Mary Alice Rooney, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Alice Rooney of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at the Hermitage Medical Centre, Dublin after a long illness. Sadly missed by her brother Roger, sister-in-law Rita, partner Bill, her three nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies today, Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.House private please.

May they all Rest in Peace.