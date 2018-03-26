Leitrim area deaths - Monday, March 26, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bernadette Reynolds (née McIntyre), Carrigard House, Boyle, Roscommon / Mohill, Leitrim



Bernadette Reynolds (nee McIntyre) Carrigard House, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Cattan, Cornageeha, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, March 25th 2018, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents, Paddy and Rose McIntyre. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, children Paul, Frank jnr, Michelle and Shane, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan. House Private, please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo.

Tom P. McLoughlin, Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon and Luton, UK

Tom P. McLoughlin, Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon and Luton, UK, on Sunday, March 18, 2018, Loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered. Removal will be leaving from T&E Neville, Marsh Road on April 12 at 5.55pm to St. Margaret's Church, Bolingbroke Road, Luton for 6.30pm and Mass will be at 7pm. Tom's funeral service will be held on Friday, April 13 at 10am in St. Margaret's Church. May he rest in eternal peace.

Paul Blakeley, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal / Keadue, Co. Roscommon

Paul Blakeley, Killyclug, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal / Keadue, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at his home on Saturday, 24th March, 2018, in the loving care of his family. Beloved partner of Deborah Stockdale and loving step-father of Rose, Rhianna and Rachel. Cherished brother of Anne, Jennifer, Gillian, Maria, Anthony and the late Ian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner, step-family, sisters, brother, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday 26th March at 11am, for private cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Frank Corcoran, Moyne, Co. Longford

Frank Corcoran, Corrick, Moyne, Co. Longford. Died in London on Tuesday, 13th March, 2018. Fondly remembered by his family, brothers Seamus (Corrick) Gerard (Longford), sisters Angela (Dublin), Mary (Kinnegad), Vera and Elizabeth (London) and Teresa (Italy), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing in G. Savilles & Son Funeral home, 107 High Street, Wealdstone, London, on Monday from 2pm to 6pm. Burial on Tuesday in Aughnacliffe Cemetery, Longford, after Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille's Church at 4pm.

Mary McGurrin (née Cullen), Corthoon, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary McGurrin (nee Cullen), Corthoon, Manorhamilton and formerly of Stranagress, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at her home on Saturday 24th March in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband John and her daughter Teresa. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, by her sister Rita (USA), extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by private removal to her family home. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am in St Aidan's Church, Ballaghameehan followed by burial in St Aidan's Cemetery, Rossinver. Family flowers only please.

John P. McGoohan, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim / Killeshandra, Co. Cavan

John P. McGoohan, Kilbracken, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and formerly of McGoohan's, The Garage, Killeshandra, Co Cavan, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Friday, 23rd March, 2018. Deeply regretted By His sister Lily, nieces Mary and Carmel and their husbands Seamus and Jack. Requiem Mass on Monday at St Mary's Church, Carrigallenat 12 noon fallowed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Larry McCauley, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan

The death has occurred of Larry McCauley, Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan and 10 Árus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at North West Hospice on Saturday, 24th March, 2018. House is Strictly Private Please. Funeral Arrangements Later. May he Rest in Peace.

Geraldine Frances Kenny, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Geraldine Frances Kenny (née Meagher), Abbey Lane, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully at her residence on Friday, 23rd March, 2018. Surrounded by her family. Survived by her husband Peter and children, Brian, Mary, Martin, Kay, Bill, Diane, Peter, Philip, Brendan, and Desmond. Also spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral mass on Monday in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11am, burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Barry John Fox, Omagh, Tyrone / Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Barry John Fox, 17 Ballygowans Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Reposing at the residence of Peggy Eager, Portnason, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, on Tuesday from 11am until 11pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, with Mass of the resurrection at 11am. Private cremation to follow. No flowers Please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Multiple Myeloma Research, Bridgewater suite city hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace.



