Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, April 29, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James (Jim) Gilmartin, Lisdrumrea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Gilmartin James (Jim) Lisdrumrea, Kilnagross, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Thursday 26th April, suddenly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his sister Nora-Teresa (New York) brothers Thomas Patrick (Gowel), Joe (Mohill), brother-in-law Jerry, sister-in-law Olivia, nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in the Oratory at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, on Sunday, April 29th, from 3.30pm to 6pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Gowel, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, April 30th, at 12pm with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery.

Christine (Tina) Finn, Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Christine (Tina) Finn (nee O'Meara), Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, 27th April 2018, peacefully at home in the company of her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, her children, Louise Finn, Ballinameen, Angela Brennen (Tonroe, Kingsland, Boyle) Paul, (Knockadalteen, Carrick on Shannon) and Andrew (Cluaindara, Gurteen, Co. Sligo) her sons-in-law Martin and Johnnie, daughters-in-law Mary and Brenda, grandchildren Adam, Tara, Shannon, Stephen, Brian, Shane and Ella Rose, brothers and sisters-in-law, relatives and a large circle of friends. Arriving to St Attracta's Church, Ballinameen for Funeral Mass at 1pm on Sunday with burial in the adjoining graveyard. House private on Sunday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, care of Higgins and Sons funeral directors Boyle and Ballinameen or any family member.

Samuel (Sammy) Denniston, Cluain Doire, Newtownforbes, Longford



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Midland’s Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by his family. Sammy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, father Wayne, grandparents John and Helen, uncle John, relatives, Patricia and friends. Reposing at the home of his grandparents (Cluain Doire, Newtownforbes) on Monday from 1 o’clock until 4 o’clock with family time thereafter. Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, at 7 o’clock. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11 o’clock, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the MRI scanner fund at The Miidlands Regional Hospital Mullingar , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.