Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, April 30, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James (Jim) Gilmartin, Lisdrumrea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Gilmartin James (Jim) Lisdrumrea, Kilnagross, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Thursday 26th April, suddenly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his sister Nora-Teresa (New York) brothers Thomas Patrick (Gowel), Joe (Mohill), brother-in-law Jerry, sister-in-law Olivia, nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass will take place today Monday, April 30th, at 12pm with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery.

Samuel (Sammy) Denniston, Cluain Doire, Newtownforbes, Longford

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Midland’s Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by his family. Sammy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, father Wayne, grandparents John and Helen, uncle John, relatives, Patricia and friends. Reposing at the home of his grandparents (Cluain Doire, Newtownforbes) on Monday from 1 o’clock until 4 o’clock with family time thereafter. Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, at 7 o’clock. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11 o’clock, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the MRI scanner fund at The Miidlands Regional Hospital Mullingar , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.