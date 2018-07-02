Leitrim deaths - Monday, July 2, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area.

Loretta Kelly (née Murren) Tully, Dromahair, Co Leitrim / Sligo Town, Co Sligo



Late of Garavogue Villas, Sligo, July 1, 2018 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Dearly loved wife of Philip and mother of Steven and Melissa. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo, from 5pm today, Monday, July 2. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Anne’s Church, Sligo. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Tuesday July 3rd. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery.

Adrian O'Donnell, Laughta, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal of remains today, Monday afternoon to arrive at St. Aidan's Church for 3pm funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Community Palliative Team at Sligo University Hospital. One way traffic system in operation during wake.

Thomas Faughnan, Drumard, Dromod, Leitrim

Thomas Faughnan , Dromard, Dromod, Co Leitrim, June 29, 2018 in his 90th year, peacefully after a short illness, in the loving care of the Staff of Costello’s Nursing Home Ballyleague. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth (Lil) his daughters Anne and Marie his sons Brian, Gerard and Paul, his grandchildren Sarah, Sophia, Emma and Isabel, and his sister Sarah Beirne Drumsna. Sadly missed by his daughter in law Siobhan, sons in law Brendan and Joe and his nieces Marian, Teresa and Ann also sisters in law, brother in law and all his other family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Monday, July 2 at 11am, with Burial immediately afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery Bornacoola.

Bee Watters, No. 3, Tullan Strand Rd., Bundoran, Donegal / Tullaghan, Leitrim

At the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Formerly of the Drowes Bar, Bundrowes, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. House Strictly Private Please. Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan today, Monday (2/7/18) morning for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Ninidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for the purchase of medical equipment for the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon, c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Brigid Anne McGloin, Maughamore, Glenade, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at her late residence today, Monday from 2pm until 6pm. Removal of remains on Monday to arrive at St. Micheal's Church, Glenade, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Sligo University Hospital care of family members.

May they all Rest in Peace.

