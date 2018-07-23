Leitrim deaths - Monday, July 23, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Very Rev. Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Co Cavan / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



Very Rev. Michéal Quinn, Parish Priest, Crosserlough, Co. Cavan and late of Drumlonan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Saturday, July 21 (suddenly) at his residence. Deeply regretted by his brothers; Louis and Thomas, sisters; Mary Greene, Ann Sheridan, Angela Maguire, Noeleen O'Reilly, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, Bishop Leo O'Reilly and Priests of the Diocese, extended family, friends and parishioners. Reposing at the Parochial House, Crosserlough tomorrow, Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm and on Wednesday from 2pm until 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Crosserlough on Wednesday evening, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore at 3pm approx. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund.

Martin Bohan, McLoughra, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his mother Katie, father James, brothers Pat, Michael (USA), Bartley (Drumsna), sisters Mary and Bridie (USA). Deeply regretted by his sister Ann and brother Jim (USA), brother-in-law Pat Keogh, sister-in-law Mary Bohan, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick, today, Monday from 4pm to 6pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Sr Mary Patrick KELLY O.SS.R, Drumcondra, Dublin / Co Leitrim

Sr. Mary Patrick Kelly O.Ss.R (Leitrim and Redemptoristine Nuns, Monastery of St. Alphonsus, Dublin 9 and England) July 21. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 24 in The Monastery Chapel with burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Oliver Plunkett, Stroke, Derradda, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home, Mohill. He will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, family Gerardine, Anne, Sean, Máire and Ollie, his twin sister Lilly, brother Pappy, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Monday at 12 noon i St. Brigid's Church, Corraleehan followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.