Leitrim deaths - Friday, November 30, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Burke (née Keaveney), Mullaghmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



Burke (nee Keaveney) Mullaghmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Late of Gregnafarna, Arigna, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital. Mary, deeply regretted by her husband John, daughters Laura, Maureen and Sinead, sons Jimmy and John, brothers Mickey, John Joe, Brendan, Noel, Liam and Kevin, sisters Martina and Ann, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion for Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Larry McGrath, Lacoon, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim



Funeral Arrangements Later.

John Greenan, Clontarf, Dublin / Fenagh, Co Leitrim



GREENAN, John (Late of Clontarf and formerly of Muckross, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim) Nov. 28th, 2018. Suddenly and peacefully at home, aged 93. Greatly missed by his loving wife Eithne, children Regina, Páraic, Joe, Loreto, Seán and Sé, their spouses Kevin, Yvonne, Carole, Lua, Edel and Marian, 22 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brother Gene (Boston), extended family and a wide circle of friends. Reposing today, Friday at his home with visitors welcome between 5pm and 8pm. Removal Saturday to St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf arriving at 9.50am for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Paddy King, Cluain Bán, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon / Longford Town, Co Longford



Peacefully at home. Paddy formerly of Harbour Row,Longford.He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Nicola, son Allen and their mother Mary, sisters Kathleen and Maggie (U.K.), brother Joseph, granddaughter Jessica, son-in-law Fergal, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Frances and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Friday from 6 o’clock, concluding with prayers at 8 o’clock. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’clock, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Roscommon Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Patricia Grace O'Malley-Bradshaw, Redhills, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Deeply regretted by her brother George (Kenagh),nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service in St. Mary's Church, Mohill today, Friday, November 30, at 12pm. Interment in Cloone Church of Ireland Graveyard immediately afterwards. House private please.

Philip McGovern Glandoran, Gorey, Wexford / Blacklion, Co Cavan

Beloved husband of the late Anna (Ciss) and loving father of Michael, Elaine, Anne and Philip, brother of Sr. Philomena and the late Tommy, Eddie, Michael, Kathleen, Rose Alice, Nan, Sr. Lil and Sr. Bridget. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sister, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Removal from Funeral Home today, Friday, November 30, at 10.15 am to St. Patrick's Church, Craanford for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Philip Cassidy, Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Cavan

Formerly of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home in Clones, Wednesday, 28th November 2018. He will be sadly missed by his wife Margaret, his daughters Susan (Corrigan) and Tracy (McGloin), sons-in-law Brian & Padraig and his beloved granddaughters Sadhbh, Lainey, Teagan, Cady & Veda, his sisters Gene (Sligo), Maura (Oldcastle), Eileen (Belturbet), his brothers Sean (Sligo), Greg (Dublin), Patsy (Monaghan) and Maurice (Ballyconnell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

David Clancy, Agharroo, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Letterkenny, Co Donegal

At Letterkenny University Hospital. Reposing at the family home in Agharroo today, Friday from 12 noon until 4pm and from 5pm until 9pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to S.T.O.P. care of McGloin Undertakers. Please note a one way system will operate to the wake house entry at Creamery Road, Kinlough and exit via Tullaghan.

Irene Heeran (née Conlon), Adoon, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Irene Heeran (nee Conlon), Adoon, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Tuesday, 27th November 2018, peacefully at the residence of her daughter Sheila and son-in-law Seamus McCrann. Predeceased by her husband Pee Joe, brother Frank, son Gerard (member of An Garda Síochána) and mother of missing person Pat Heeran. Deeply regretted by her family, daughters Doreen (Keegan), Sheila (McCrann) and Fiona (New York), sons; Noel (Boston), Aidan, Fintan and Barry (New York), grandchildren; Garry, Gavin, Sasha, Jamie-Lee, Patrick, John, Noel and Mark, sister Jospehine, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday (30th November) in St Mary's Church, Cloone at 1pm with burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times.

May they rest in peace.