Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, December 11, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Damien Lynch, Gelsha, Ballinalee, Longford / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Formerly Gortinty, Aughamore, Co Leitrim. Suddenly at his home in Gortinty in his 25th year. Damien will be forever missed by his heart broken mother Rosemarie, father Lar, brother Michael, sister Tara, uncles Pauric (Gortinty) and Micheal, aunt Regina (Multyfarnham), cousins, neigbours and his many friends. The family home in Gelsha, Ballinalee is open to friends and neighbours, all welcome. Private creamation will take place on Tuesday 11th. A Mass to celabrate Damien's life will take place in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, on Wednesday 12th at 11am. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date. Family time on Wednesday morning please.

Elizabeth (Lily) Mc Weeney (née Mc Weeney), Dromore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Elizabeth (Lily) McWeeney (nee McWeeney), Dromore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. December 9th 2018 (peacefully) in her 97th year at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, infant son Noel, sister Bridie and son-in-law Cyril. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Joe and Kieran, daughter Marian (Mulvey), daughters-in-law Bridie, Kathleen and Eileen, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Maura Devine (Bornacoola), Helen U.S.A, brothers Tommy (Lismakeegan) and John (Annaduff), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Tuesday evening from 3.30 o'clock until 6 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery.

Margaret McWeeney, Canbeg, Dowra, Leitrim

Margaret McWeeney affectionately known as Maggie, Canbeg, Dowra, Co. Leitrim, mother of Tommy, Canbeg and Mary Doogan, Derrylin peacefully at Our Ladys Hospital, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Colmcilles Church, Newbridge, Dowra with burial afterwards in Kilbride cemetery. Please wait at Newbridge Church for shuttle bus on Sunday and Monday.

Cyril Cosgrove, Comagh, Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, in the loving care of his family, staff and friends at St Raphael's, Cregg House, Sligo. Predeceased by his father John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Vera, brothers Vincent and Iain, sisters Thelma Gilleran,Veronica McGovern and Sinead Conefrey, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends at Cregg House. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, 10th December, at 12.30pm at Cregg House Chapel, Rosses Point Road, Sligo. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 11th December, at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, Co. Cavan, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cregg House Sligo c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim.

Tony Mc Cann, Bawnboy, Cavan



Tony Mc Cann (Glenview) Kilsob, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan. December 9th 2018 at Cavan general hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Masie, sons Mark & Paul, daughter Fiona, brothers Dessie, Seamus & Fintan, sister Marie, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home, Erne hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan today Tuesday from 4:30pm with removal at 6:30pm arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to ICU, Cavan general hospital.

Lizie Jane Mc Nuilty (née Regan), Annabradican, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Lizie Jane Mc Nuilty (nee Regan), Annabradican, Kilclare, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. 10th December 2018. In her hundred year. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Patrick James. Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Devoted and loving mother to Maureen, Padraig, Ken, Christy, Frank, Gerry, and Noel. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives, and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.on Wednesday the 12th December with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Gowel arriving at 7:30 p.m. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday 13th December with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery.