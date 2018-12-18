First anniversary of Laura McLoughlin in Mohill

Laura McLoughlin

2 Cappagh

Mohill

1st Anniversary

2nd Dec 1994 - 26th Dec 2016

You cannot see or touch me

but I'm standing next to you

your tears can only hurt me

your sadness makes me blue

Be brave and show a smiling face

let not your grief show through

I love you from a different place

yet I'm standing next to you

Anniversary mass in St. Patrick's church Mohill on the 26th December at 10am.