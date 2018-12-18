First anniversary of Laura McLoughlin in Mohill
Anniversary mass in St. Patrick's church Mohill on the 26th December at 10am.
Laura McLoughlin
2 Cappagh
Mohill
1st Anniversary
2nd Dec 1994 - 26th Dec 2016
You cannot see or touch me
but I'm standing next to you
your tears can only hurt me
your sadness makes me blue
Be brave and show a smiling face
let not your grief show through
I love you from a different place
yet I'm standing next to you
