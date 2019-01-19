Leitrim deaths - Saturday, January 19, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Patrick James (Jim) Quinn, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



Manchester, Ballymore, Boyle and formerly Longford, in Manchester. Pre-deceased by his wife Peg Gormley, formerly of Corachole, Ballinamore and his daughter Pattie. Much loved father of Mary, Phil and Stephen, father-in-law of Chris, grandfather of five and great-grandfather of eight, brother, brother-in-law & uncle. He will be received into St. Mary's Church, Levenshulme, Manchester on Sunday 20th January at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 22nd January in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 11am with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

Mary Philomena Wynne, Cornamuckla North, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



Peacefully in Aras Bride, Drumkeeran. Sadly missed by brothers, Owen (Ballinaglera), Paul (Drumshanbo), Joe (England), Sean (England), and Frank (USA), sisters, Shelia (Ballinaglera), Helen (USA), Peggy (USA), Teresa (USA) and Kathleen (England), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Remains will be reposing at Aras Bride, Drumkeeran on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal of remains to St Hugh’s Church Ballinaglera, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery.

Sean Dixon, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured in England of Sean Dixon, known as Seany, Preston, Lancashire. Cherished son of Andy and Kitty (Nee Devitt) and loving brother to Andrew and Angi. A funeral service will be held in Preston. Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Drumkeerin at a date to be announced.

Padraig Guckian, Derrywillow, Aughamore, Leitrim

Padraig Guckian, Derrywillow, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. January 16th 2019 (suddenly) at U.C.H.G. (Ex CIE), predeseased by his brother Seamus, loving husband of Imelda and dear father of Frank, John, Marie Clarke and Annette Cosgrave, sadly missed by his loving family, sister Ita Curran, brother Des, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday in St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made to Cancer Research c/o Mc Gowan, Funeral Directors, Dromod. House Strictly private please.

Joy Cox, Monesk, Blacklion, Cavan

Pre-deceased by her daughter Kate. Sadly missed by her husband John, son Jim, sister Jean, step children John Mark, Paul, Maria, 8 grandchildren, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Suddenly at her residence. Funeral Prayer Service in St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion on Saturday, January 19 at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Kathleen Dayton, Strokestown, Roscommon

San Diego, California, USA. Peacefully after a sudden brief illness. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Marian Wilson (England), Pauline (Roscommon), Margaret Scott (Sligo) and Bernie Murray (Killina), her brother PJ (Australia), nieces and nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and many cherished friends in San Diego and Ireland. Mass for the happy repose of her soul in Strokestown Parish Church today, Saturday January 19 at 12 noon.

May they all Rest In Peace.