Leitrim deaths - Monday, July 22, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Flanagan, Haggardstown, Louth / Leitrim

John Cormac Flanagan, Chapel Road, Haggardstown, and Flanagan’s Petrol Station, Dublin Road, Dundalk and formerly of Garadice, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully surrounded by his family in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 19th July 2019. John, much loved husband of Betty (née Dorian), dear father of Linda and Pat, and loving grandad of Aobhín. Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, granddaughter, son in law Alan Dermody, daughter in law Aine, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal today, Monday, at 10.45am to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Evelyn Alice Duignan (née Fisher), Churchtown, Dunderry, Meath / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Duignan Evelyn Alice (née Fisher) Churchtown, Dunderry, Co Meath & formerly Dangan, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, 20th July 2019, peacefully, after a short illness, at The Beacon Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Hugh and loving mother of Mark, Jacqueline, John, David & Sinead. Deeply regretted by her family, sisters Betty & Eileen, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Nuala, nephews, nieces, extended family & friends. Reposing at Heffernan's Funeral Home, High Street, Trim, on Tuesday evening from 5pm with Funeral Service at 7pm. Burial on Wednesday morning at 11am in Boyerstown Cemetery, Navan, Co Meath.

Corina Tiernan (née Gorman), 6 Lake view hights, Boyle, Roscommon



Unexpectedly at her home. Corina will be sadly missed by her husband Brendan, daughters Kimberley and Micheline and son Levi, grandchildren, brother Fonsie, extended family, cousins, friends and neighbours. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

May they all Rest in Peace.