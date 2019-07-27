Sad news in Leitrim this morning following the passing of Anne, wife of former MEP, Joe McCartin

Anne McCartin (née Clarke) wife of former Member of the European Parliament, Joe has passed away following a short illness.

Mrs McCartin passed away at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her son Brendan.

She is is survived by her husband Joe; son, former county councillor, John; daughter-in-law Edel, grandchildren Olwyn, Eábha, Doireann, John and Tiernan and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Mrs McCartin is reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan tomorrow, Sunday, July 28 from 3pm, with removal at 5pm to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela, at 6pm.

Her Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 29 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if so desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore, Co Leitrim.

House private please.