Leitrim deaths - Monday, July 29, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Tommy (Spike Jnr.) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Spike Jnr will be sadly missed by his loving wife Karen, his heartbroken family and by everyone who knew him.

Michael (Mick) Prior, Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Leitrim



At Lisdarn Unit for the Elderly, Cavan. Pre-deceased by his brother Hugh. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Ann (Higgins), Mary (O'Sullivan) and Peggy (Mahon), brother Pat, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Teresa, brother-in-law Denis, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his nephew Gerry Mahon (Buggaun) today, Monday, July 29 from 6pm to 10pm and on Tuesday from 2pm until 5pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Tuesday evening arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne McCartin (née Clarke), Mullyaster, Newtowngore, Leitrim

Peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness. Loving wife of Joe (former MEP). Predeceased by her son Brendan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Joe, son John, daughter-in-law Edel, grandchildren Olwyn, Eábha, Doireann, John and Tiernan, her sister Marie McCartin, brother Eamon, brother-in-law Tommy, sister-in-law May, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass today, Monday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if so desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore, Co Leitrim.

Eamonn Regan, 14 Hanley Avenue, Boyle, Roscommon

Eamonn Regan, 14 Hanley Avenue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon 25th July 2019. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply mourned by his wife Lily, pre-deceased by his infant son Christopher, son Eamonn Jnr, daughters Ann, Ruth, Karen, Sandra and Jackie, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters and extended family. Removal on Monday, July 29 to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. House strictly private at all other times. Donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society c/o Higgins & Sons Funeral Directors. Family flowers only please.

Joseph Blake, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Joseph died on July 21st 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Ferbane Nursing Home. He is predeceased by his brothers Bernard, Arthur and Billy. Joseph will be dearly missed by his sister Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 7 in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan at 12noon. Burial afterwards at the old Cemetery, Ballyconnell in the Blake Family plot. Family flowers only, donations instead, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

May they all Rest in Peace.