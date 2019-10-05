Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, October 5, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

James (Jim) Finlay, formerly Drumlarah, Killeshandra, Cavan

James Jim Finlay, Bromley, London and late of Drumlarah, Killeshandra peacefully in London. Loved brother of Arthur (Drumlarah), sister Myrtle Neil (Ballyconnell), Ester Mc Mahon (Sligo). Sadly missed by his brother, sisters, Aunt Myrtle Evans (Belfast), cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Resting at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan,today Saturday from 12 midday to 1pm, with removal to Killdallon Parish Church to arrive for funeral service at 2pm, interment afterwards in adjoining church yard. Family Flowers Only Please. Donation in lieu to Cancer Research C/O Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any family member.



Edward (Eddie) Fitzpatrick, Killyglasson, Blacklion, Cavan

Edward (Eddie) Fitzpatrick, Killyglasson, Blacklion & formerly Esvaugh, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo.

Remains reposing at his brother's residence, Joseph, at Esvaugh, Glangevlin on Saturday until 6pm. Family time there after. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Rose Watterson, Kilnakelly, Derrylin, Fermanagh



Rose Watterson, Kilnakelly, Derrylin, 4 October 2019, dear aunt of Sean, Carmel, Marie and Dolores and sister of the late James, John, Packie and Mick RIP.

Remains reposing at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home until removal on Sunday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11.15 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

George Flynn, Clooneen, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Suddenly at his home. Funeral Mass this morning Saturday, at 11.30am in St. Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Moran, Cloncorrick, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Peaacefully at Lough Erreal Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitim. Predeceased by his wife Rita. Sadly missed by his nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Lough Errial Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitrim today Saturday 5th October from 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM, followed by funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church, Drumreilly, Co. Leitrim at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.