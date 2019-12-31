Funeral details released for Longford crash victim

Funeral details have been released for Noel Sheridan, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford. The young man passed away following a road traffic accident on December 29.



Noel will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, parents Michael and Maura, brother Joe, sisters Michelle and Emma, brother-in-law Peter, uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his many friends here in Longford and Australia.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words,

And will be missed beyond measure.

Rest In Peace Noel.

Reposing at his home in Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, on Tuesday 31st, December, 2019, from 12 noon until 9pm. PLEASE NOTE: The family will have a break from 5pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 2nd January, 2020, in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time all day Wednesday, 1st January, 2020 please. Family flowers only please. One way system in operation from Gaigue Cross to family home, please follow signs.