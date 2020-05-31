Leitrim deaths - Sunday, May 31, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Josephine (Josie) McGreal (née McGrail), No. 6 Druminafinnila, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



Peacefully, in the tender loving care of nurses and staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Tom and brother Myles Hugh. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Thomas (Ballinaglera) and J.J (Donegal), daughters Cáit (Co. Offaly) and Una (Drumshanbo), brother Jimmy, sister in law Phyllis, Aunt Maggie, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will be held on Monday 1st June in St. Hugh's Church, Ballinaglera at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery. House Private at all times. In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Josie's Funeral will be private for family only. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date.

Tommy McHugh, Greaghnadarragh, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Tommy McHugh, Yorkshire, England and formerly of Greaghnadarragh, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Brother of the late Jimmy McHugh. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, relatives and friends. May Tommy rest in peace Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace