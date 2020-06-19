Leitrim deaths - Friday, June 19, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding area:

Mary Bridget Barton (née McWeeney), Leith East, Tralee, Kerry / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Mary Bridget Barton nee McWeeney of Leith East, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, peacefully on 15th June 2020, beloved wife of the late John and dear sister of Vera, Anthony J., Vincent and the late Seán. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place for Mary (live streamed on www.stjohns.ie at 10am on Friday) with a Memorial Mass being celebrated at a later date.

Christopher Gilhooly, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occured at Sligo University Hospital of Christopher Gilhooly, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving family; his wife Nuala, son Barry, daughter Sinead and their partners Jolante and Dwayne, mother in law, his adored grandchildren, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday in St. Patrick's Church, Tarmon at 12 o'clock followed by burial in Curraghs Cemetery, however following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Funeral Mass and Burial will be private to family only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital, c/o Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director, Drumkeerin or any family member.

Noreen Heavey (née Monaghan), Adoon, Gorvagh, Cloone, Leitrim



Noreen Heavey (née Monaghan) New York and formerly of Adoon, Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim. Died 15th June 2020 peacefully in New York. Wife of the late Frank and mother of the late Emma. Deeply regretted by her 3 sons, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Cloone, Co. Letrim.

Gerard (Gerry) Dooner, Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents, Hughie & Helen, and his brother James. Gerry will be sadly missed by wife Bernadette, his son Alan & daughter Lynette, his sisters Kathleen, Nellie, Teresa & Geraldine, brother Hughie, grandchildren Chloe, Killian & Keith, daughter-in-law Diane, Lynette's partner Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current guidelines, Gerry's Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, at 11.30am will be private, to extended family only. Burial will take place afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be entered in the 'Condolences' section below. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Pallative Care Team at Sligo Hospital, c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Martin Hanley, Cloonfad, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Gort, Galway



Hanley Martin Cloonfad, Carrick On Shannon, County Roscommon and Hawthorn House, Loughrea Road , Gort, Co. Galway. Martin passed away peacefully on the 17th of June 2020 in the wonderful care of the Staff of Hawthorn House, Gort. Predeceased by his parents Willie and Mae, brothers Seamus and Liam. Martin will be sadly missed by his cherished sister Gertie (Butler) his brothers Vincent, John and Michael, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and especially by his Brothers of Charity friends. Following HSE guidelines and best practice to prevent the spread of Covid 19 a private funeral Mass will take place for Martin on Friday the 19th of June. Martin’s funeral cortege will arrive at Aughrim Church, Carrick On Shannon, Co. Roscommon on Friday, June 19th, for Requiem mass at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only by request please, donations if desired to Brothers of Charity, Orchard Services, Gort, Co. Galway.

May they all Rest in Peace