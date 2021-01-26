North Leitrim community in mourning following death of man in workplace accident

The close-knit community of Kinlough in North Leitrim is in mourning after the death of a local man following a workplace accident over the weekend.

Reginald Connolly, known as Reggie passed away on Sunday, January 24. He is mourned by his parents Michael and Teresa, his sister Michelle (O'Hara), her husband Sean, his niece Ruby Alice and his nephew Eli along with a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Reggie has been described as being "extremely talented at his work, along side his father Michael where they both operated M & R Connolly Engineering".

His removal will be held on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Should you wish to show your support to the family during this sad time you can do so by standing along the route from the house to the church and cemetery as the cortege passes through.