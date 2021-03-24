Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Alan Taylor, Keeldrin, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Peacefully, at his home. Predeceased by his sisters Muriel, Ruby and Sheila. Beloved husband and best friend of Lily. Remembered with love by his wife, brother Harold, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Resting at his home with house strictly private, please. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday, to arrive at St Columba's Parish Church, Corrawallen, for funeral service at 2pm restricted to 10 family members. Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 4pm travelling via Carrigallen and Killashandra.

Anthony (Tony) Gallagher, Sheean, Tullaghan, Leitrim



Unexpectedly, at Sligo University Hospital. Retired staff of Roadstone, Ballintra. Sadly, missed by his loving wife Maeve, his daughters Antoinette Murphy, Eileen McGrath, sons in Law Delcan Murphy, Padraic Mc Grath, grandchildren Dylan & Rachel Murphy, Amy & Megan McGrath, his sisters, Ann Boyle Kincasslagh, Breege Gilroy, Derrygonnelly and brother Gerry Gallagher, Ballintra. Reposing at his home with removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery Kinlough. Due to Covid restrictions House, Church and Burial are restricted to family only. Tony's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough-Glenade-Parish-Co-Leitrim facebook page. Condolences can be left privately on Condolences pages at www.mcgloinfunerals.com

May they all Rest in Peace